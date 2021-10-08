Rashamika Mandanna has reportedly bought a new house again! You read that right. In the last couple of years, the Geetha Govindam actress has been buying properties and houses. And recently she shared a picture in her Instagram stories and said that she now has a new home! And it's in Goa! Well, it's a dream for many to own a place in a place like Goa. Talking about Rashmika's Instagram story, it was a picture of the exterior of her house. We can see a swimming pool and a statue of Buddha which is surrounded by lots of greenery. "When you have a new home in Goa? Jealous much?" Rashmika captioned the picture post. Check out the same here: Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna looking DEADLY SEXY while pumping out Deadlifts in the gym is all the workout motivation one needs – watch video

And now, this Goa residence. Rashmika Mandanna sure knows how to invest her money. Meanwhile, recently, Rashmika grabbed headlines for her TVC with in which she was seen oogling at the URI: The Surgical Strike actor after seeing his underwear strap. Her fans asked her to stay away from such TVCs.

Recently, Rashmika also grabbed headlines for her new look as Srivalli from starrer Pushpa. Her raw and rustic village belle avatar impressed the masses. Talking about her work front, she has Misson Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Pushpa with Allu Arjun, Goodbye with and to name a few.

How did you like Rashmika's new house? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.