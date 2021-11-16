National crush Rashmika Mandanna has won hearts with her viillage belle look as Srivalli in Pushpa. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her light up the big screen and also witness her crackling chemistry with Stylish Star . However, while the actress is excited too to see how her fans react to her look and her performance when the film releases next month, there is one thing that has her irritated. The actress makes headlines almost every day for her work, her pictures, her social media posts and her style. And she doesn’t mind that. But what irks her is the fact that every now and then, the media finds a way to link her to Liger star . Also Read - SIIMA Complete Winner's list 2021: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna win Best Actor and Best Actress

Fans dig the two together and they are one couple that people wish to see dating. However, since they are just very good friends and nothing more, rumours about them as a couple or reports that link them up together are something that Rashmika cannot take any more of. We hear that the actress has issued a strict diktat to her team to ensure that no such piece is written about her with Vijay. Even in her interviews, she has asked her team to let the media know to not ask her any question regarding Vijay or their bond.

We also hear that the actress' parents get upset when she gets written about her alleged 'link up' instead of the exciting work that she is doing. Apart from Pushpa, the gorgeous and talented actress Rashmika Mandanna has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Bollywood films Goodbye with and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra up her sleeve and offers have been coming her way by the dozen. We may hear some interesting announcements soon.