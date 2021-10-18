Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde wishes to play THIS royal queen on screen in a biopic

is one of the most sought out actresses in the world of entertainment. She is winning hearts with her latest release, Most Eligible Bachelor which features opposite her. She has some amazing projects in her kitty as you read this, some are complete and awaiting releases. Now, every actor once in their career wishes to be a part of biopics or do roles of living legends or legends. And it is the case with Pooja Hegde as well. The dusky beauty has also expressed her desire to work in a biopic. And wait till you hear who it is. Pooja Hegde wants to play and royal Queen. Also Read - Wow! Pooja Hegde delivers fifth consecutive Tollywood hit with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor; is now on a double-hattrick

In a recent interview, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress expressed her wish to portray the role of Maharani Gayatri Devi, Princess of Cooch Behar and third Maharani consort of Jaipur. Pooja is fascinated by the life of Rajmata of Jaipur. For the last couple of years, a lot of filmmakers and celebrities are opting for female-centric films. And Pooja wishes to be a part of a female-centric film too.

For the unversed, Maharani Gayatri Devi was the wife of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur. She also worked in the parliament and was also arrested during the Emergency. She served in the parliament for 12 years. After retiring from politics Maharani Gayatri Devi lived a quiet life in her large estate, spending time with her grandchildren and on hobbies and leisure.

Coming back to Pooja Hegde, the actress, on her work front, has Radhe Shyam with , Cirkus with and . She will also be seen in and 's Acharya. Pooja Hegde will also play the female opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his next, Beast.

What do you think? Pooja Hegde would be amazing as Maharani Gayatri Devi, won't she?