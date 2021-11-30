Radhe Shyam is all set to release early next year. And the makers are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of the period romance drama film. Radhe Shyam stars and in the lead. The makers of Radhe Shyam recently dropped a teaser of their upcoming song, Aashiqui Aa Gayi on YouTube and a scene from the teaser glimpse has got the attention of the masses. There's a scene on the beach wherein Prabhas is seen lying on the beach and playing with Pooja's feet and the sand. And now, the fans have connected it to . After seeing Prabhas and Pooja in the Aashiqui Aa Gayi video, netizens were reminded of a scene of Tollywood's most loved couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to pair up with Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and more? Check out 9 divas in the race for female leads

It's the resemblance from Mirchi wherein Anushka and Prabhas starred together. There are not one but three instances shared by the fans. One is Prabhas tying an anklet to Anushka's ankle. The way he waited for Pooja, he waited for Anushka in Mirchi. Him touching his leading ladies' feet. Fans are going crazy over the resemblances after watching the Aashiqui Aa Gayi video. It would be unintentional and the approach is different but such is the mania behind Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Check out the tweets here:

Prabhas and Anushka have been heavily shipped together forever now. Their fandom mania increased after the two starred in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus . Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together in a movie again.