OTT platform is booming and HOW! Almost within a couple of weeks, theatrical releases (except Maharashtra) are dropping on the OTT platforms for the viewers to enjoy. Today, we will be having a dekko at the films that will soon hit the OTT space. While some are releasing directly, some are releasing after theatrical releases. Let's check them out here:

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Senna Hegde's Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is a Malayalam comedy-romance-drama film that is "set in Kanhangad, a modest town in North Kerala, arrangements are underway for Vijayan's second daughter, Suja's engagement. On what should be a perfect ceremony, the bride is having second thoughts, her father is in a financial mess, and as members of their family arrive one by one, family secrets start to surface. Set within the two days preceding the ceremony, the entire film happens in and around Vijayan's house." The film stars Anagha Narayanan, Aishwarya Suresh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Anuroop P, Arpith Hegde, Manoj K U, Renji Kankol, Sajin Cherukayil, Sunil Surya and Unnimaya Nalappadam. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam will premiere on SonyLIV.

MGR Magan

MGR Magan is a Tamil rural drama film that talks narrates the story of a village. The synopsis of the movie reads, "The normal lives of the villager turn into a living hell when he starts to realize that his family keeps boundaries to its members and also discovers that his village is in danger from a man who tries to destroy a mountain in the village." MGR Magan is all set for release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 4th November. Ponram has penned the script and also directed the comedy-drama film. MGR Magan stars Sasikumar, , , Mirnalini Ravi, and .

Jai Bhim

starrer Jai Bhim is a social courtroom drama film that narrates the story of a fierce lawyer who decides to bring the crimes and criminals against the tribal communities to justice. The trailer talked about the injustice on the tribal community at the hands of corrupt police officials. When a woman pleads for him to get her justice, he takes up the case. The film also stars , Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose to name a few. TJ Gnanavel has directed Jai Bhim which will release on Amazon Prime Videos on 2nd November 2021.

Rathnan Prapancha

Kannada movie Rathnan Prapancha is a comedy travel movie that narrates the story of Ratnakara, an average middle-class guy in his late twenties, who is stuck in a house with his mother, Saroja. Just when things couldn't get any worse, Ratnakara gets a phone call that turns his life upside down. Rathnan Prapancha stars Dhananjaya along with Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna. Directed by Rohith Padaki, Rathnan Prapancha releases today (22nd October) on Amazon Prime Videos.

Love Story

Love Story is a romance drama film starring and . The film had a theatrical release on September 24. It will stream on the streaming platform, Aha from today (22nd October) from 6 PM onwards. Love Story narrates the story of an inter-caste relationship between Revanth (Chaitanya) and Mounica (Pallavi) who meet in the city while pursuing their dreams. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

