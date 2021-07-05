Salaar: Kajal Aaggarwal to star in a stylish, pumped up dance sequence alongside Prabhas? Here's what we know

's Salaar with Prashanth Neel is one of the most anticipated films alongside his other ventures. The actor has one of the busiest work schedules with multiple projects in the pipeline. Talking about Salaar, we all know that is playing the female lead opposite Prabhas. Now, here's an interesting piece of news that'll raise your excitement level even more. If reports are to be believed, has been approached for a pumped-up dance sequence alongside Prabhas. Yes, you read that right. Reports have surfaced stating that Kajal will be shaking a leg with the actor. Kajal was previously seen in a dance number in directed Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage. She was seen in a dance number called 'Pakka Local' and her sizzling hot moves in the song had impressed the masses. Also Read - Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Salman Khan lashed out at Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla over their nasty 'aisi ladki' fight – watch video

And as per a report in Tollywood.net, Kajal will now be a part of Prashanth Neel's Salaar. For those not in the know, Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 had a dance number too. It featured alongside Yash. The recreational song was a massive hit amongst the youth. Talking about Salaar, the action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur is handling the music of the film with Bhuvan Gowda looking after the cinematography. Salaar is scheduled for a 14 April 2022 release.

Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal, on the work front, the actress has starrer Acharya that also features in a key role. She also has Indian 2 with and others. On the other hand, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam with . He also has Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring , Saif Ali Khan and . He will also be seen opposite in a sci-fi film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.