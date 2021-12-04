is grabbing headlines a lot lately and for various reasons. The actress's Instagram posts, stories, photoshoots and magazine covers have been the talk of the town. However, for the last couple of weeks, Samantha was in the news for her separation from her actor-husband, . And now, the actress has made headlines for being one of the most searched female personalities in 2021. The Majili actress has made it to the top 10 of Yahoo India's most searched female celebrity list. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Themes of Sangeet, Mehendi and D-Day of the Big Bollywood shaadi OUT

Samantha has been placed 10 on the list which has on top. , who currently is in the news for her wedding with is placed 2nd followed by , and at 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots respectively. It is said that this is the first time that Samantha made it to Yahoo India's most searched female celebrity list. This year, Samantha made news for both personal and professional lives. As said earlier, her divorce announcement from Naga Chaitanya in October came as a huge shock for ChaySam fans. The separation announcement had all kinds of reactions. While Samantha did get support from her fans, some trolled her for the same. There were also reports surrounding the reasons for their divorce and more.

Talking about her professional life, earlier this year, Sam made her web series debut with Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 in which she played a pivotal role. Post that, Sam grabbed headlines for her Bollywood debut. After her separation announcement, Sam reportedly immersed herself in work completely. It was said that she was on a signing spree. She wrapped Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and and Shaakuntalam that stars Dev Mohan opposite her.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love helmed by Bafta Award-winning director Philip John. She plays a bisexual character in the film.