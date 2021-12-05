Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 'great lessons' 'acceptance' in her latest posts

has yet again grabbed headlines for her latest Instagram stories. The Mersal actress has been sharing her thoughts and motivational and healing quotes every now and then in her Instagram stories. And she has shared a couple again on her gram. In the first social media post, Samantha has talked about great lessons. It is a quote from the unknown that read, "The great lesson I have learned in life is that I still have to learn a lot." In yet another post that Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared on her gram, the Super Deluxe actress has shared a post on 'Acceptance'. Also Read - Disha Patani brutally trolled for her bodycon outfit at Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap movie screening; netizens ask, 'Inhe thand nahi lagti kya'

The quote is given by Cheryl Strayed and it reads, "Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you'll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room." Check out Samantha's posts here:

Ever since Samantha announced her separation from , her inspirational posts have been getting a lot of attention. The actress, on the work front, is busy with her professional commitments. She recently shot for a special dance number for and Rashamika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha has 's Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. The epic love story stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanth. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arha. Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan's Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is a love triangle that also stars and Nayanthara. She recently signed her first Hollywood project, Arrangements of Love which will be directed by Bafta Award-winning director Philip John.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently grabbed headlines for grabbing a spot in Yahoo India's Top 10 Most Searched Female Personalities list.