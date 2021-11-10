separated from her actor-husband, last month. The two had kept their fans (ChaySam fans) on tenterhooks with their separation/split rumours And finally days before their wedding anniversary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce through their respective social media posts. It was indeed heartbreaking for many. Samantha and Chay urged people to respect their privacy. Despite that, a lot was written off about Samantha, Chay and their relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been healing herself after the split and also fulfilling her professional commitments. Every often, the actress shares some meaningful posts on her gram. And that's what she did this time too. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs a bilingual film with Dream Warrior Pictures post her divorce announcement

In her latest post, the Majili actress has shared a quote from a Los Angeles-based author, Jamie Varon. It talks about moving on, healing, rediscovering things in life. "How about you don't have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything: What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success look and feels like corm? What if you decided enough is enough? What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you (sic)?" the post reads. Check it out below:

On the work front, Samantha wrapped up Shaakuntalam which stars 's daughter Allu Arha, Dev Mohan in key roles. The film is directed by helmer . She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline, helmed by Vignesh Shivan and co-starring and Nayanthara in the leads.