Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Birthday boy Mahesh Babu surprises fans by dropping the teaser of Keerthy Suresh starrer

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated South films starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Today happens to be the Prince of Tollywood's birthday and the actor himself took to his social media handle to give a surprise to his fans by dropping the teaser of his much-awaited release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yes, you read that right. For those not in the know, the teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins with action and some kicka** dialogue delivery on Mahesh Babu's part. He also looks like a young adult in his 20s which is truly mesmerising to look at on the screens. We see two sides of Mahesh Babu's personality in the teaser. One is that of an action hero and another one is that of a lover boy. The way he reacts to seeing Keerthy Suresh for the first time (guesswork) will make his fans and girls out there, fall in love with him all over again! He owns the screen in every frame. It looks like a massy entertainer from the moment the teaser plays. The hairstyle looks good on him too. Have a dekko at the Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser here:

Talking about the movie, the film is an action-comedy written and directed by Parasuram. It also stars Vennele Kishore and Subbaraju. the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Reportedly, the filming of Sarkaru Vaari Paata commenced on 25th January 2021. The film is scheduled for a 13 January release next year. It is coinciding with Sankranthi.