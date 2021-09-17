's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata's buzz is very high. The actor is currently busy shooting for an action-comedy film in Hyderabad right now. And fans are looking forward to seeing the film in theatres next year. Interesting deets from Sarkaru Vaari Paata have surfaced. For those not in the know, plays the lead antagonist in the film and now major deets about a sequence from the film have been released, it seems. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more: Check out the siblings of these famous South stars

As per gulte.com, key sequences have been shot between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani. The scenes reportedly take place in a bank and have turned out really well. The report states that that scene between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani will be the major highlight of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This is the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani.

Coming back to the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars in the lead opposite the Prince of Tollywood. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Keerthy and Samuthirakani, the film also stars Vennele Kishore, Subbaraju. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and also G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

A couple of weeks ago, on Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had dropped the teaser of the film and it received a humungous response. Fans showered Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry with love. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to be shot in scenic locales of Dubai, the United States and Hyderabad. The filming began in January this year. In April, they were forced to stop after some crew members of the film were tested positive. The filming resumed in July again. Samuthirakani is said to have joined the cast and crew in September. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled for release on 13 January 2022.

