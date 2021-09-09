SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has an ensemble cast of , Jr NTR, , , Olivia Morris, , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, to name a few. The film is scheduled for an October release. Now, in a recent interview, character artiste Sujatha has revealed that Ram Charan cried on the sets of RRR and Jr NTR is the reason. Yes, you read that right. It so happened that RC had a scene wherein he had to use a whip on Jr NTR. And after the scene, RC was very emotional and worried whether he hurt his friend. Ram Charan and Jr NTR make for best friends from the South industry. Also Read - RRR, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF 2, Liger and more – Ten movies that are guaranteed to NOT take the OTT route

Sujatha in a YouTube interview said that after using the whip on Taarak, he apologised profusely to him. She said, "Charan hugged NTR and said sorry. He started crying as he thought that he might have hurt NTR unintentionally through the whip. We all know the bonhomie Charan and Tarak have for each other. And seeing this situation we all were baffled that how sensitive Charan is and the bond they have."

"While shooting Ram Charan slipped and broke his leg, but he continued to shoot," Sujatha added. Awww! Their friendship is too amazing for words. For those not in the know, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR plays Komaran Bheem. As per the synopsis of RRR, the film is a fictional tale about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is touted to be made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. The period-action drama film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and six other Indian languages.