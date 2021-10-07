is one of the most loved and sought after stars in the country. His charm has won over everyone. The actor is currently shooting for Adipurush which also stars , Saif Ali Khan and in the lead. Now, Adipurush is one of the anticipated films. The mythological epic of Ramayana is being helmed by Om Raut. The film is said to be a visual extravaganza. Adipurush is a VFX heavy film plus it stars several notable faces. The budget of the film is touted to Rs 500 crore. Yes! you read that right. But wait till you hear how much Prabhas is charging. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan raps Sunny Singh for lying to Baahubali Prabhas - read deets

If the media reports are anything to go by actor Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. If the reports are true, well then, this will be the first time such a HUGE amount to be ever charged by any actor. It is said that neither nor 's fee for Pathan and Tiger 3 comes no closer to this amount, state reports. Also Read - Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable; netizens feel he will not look good as Ram in Adipurush

Talking about the film, Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, Sunny as Lakshman and Saif as . As per the latest reports, the film is currently in the last leg of filming. Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Adipurush will release on 11 August 2022 alongside Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions. Also Read - BIG CLASH! Prabhas' magnum opus Adipurush to lock horns with THIS Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office

Adipurush is a 3D film bankrolled by , Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. Recently, Prabhas grabbed headlines for wishing his co-star Sunny Singh early on his birthday. On the work front, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with , Salaar with and an untitled Nag Ashwin film in the pipeline.