SCOOP! Family to the rescue to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce? Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, Indian cinema's one of the most loved celeb couples, have kept media and fans guessing since months now. The two haven't spoken about the same and their not clearing the air has just added fuel to the fire. Are Samantha and Naga Chaitanya getting a divorce? What went wrong between ChaySam? Are Samantha and Naga living separately? When will they announce their divorce? These questions have given fans sleepless nights. And then there were also rumours that divorce isn't happening and in fact, The Family Man 2 actress Samantha and the Love Story star Naga Chaitanya are planning to have a baby and expand their family.

Well, what is true and what is not is tough to say right now. However, a positive news or even a tiny spec of something good is always better than negative gossip. And we have some info that may make fans heave a sigh of relief. It is being heard that ChaySam are not heading for a divorce anymore. While there were differences between the two, they have been able to iron them out. There have been interventions from family members of both the stars involved. And after multiple family meetings and discussions, where emotions ran high, the two have decided to give their marriage another chance.

During this time, the two have acted very mature and didn't disturb the decorum in their relationship, none of them spoke about the other in the public space. All this left scope for things to be mended and it looks like Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have truly been able to change the current dynamics in their relationship for better. It is their 4th wedding anniversary on October 4. We hope fans get some good news finally.