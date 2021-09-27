SHOCKING! F3 actress Tamannaah suffering from a severe health issue – read deets

In a recent interview, actress has opened up on suffering from a serious health issue. The actress who was recently seen in Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand has opened up on the same, though did not divulge much about her condition. Tamannaah said that her health problem cannot be discussed openly. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress in her latest interview said, "I have good eating habits. But due to over workouts and handling too much of stress I developed a health problem. But I cannot put it out," reports greatandhra.com. Tamannaah revealed that she has switched to organic food. The actress revealed that she has been maintaining a workout routine in order to overcome the health issue, read a report in greatandhra.com. The Devi actress said that she had completely stopped the consumption of fried food. Also Read - Baahubali's Tamannaah flaunts her toned mid-riff in her latest photoshoot and sets the sun on fire

Tamannaah seems to be on a liquid diet. As per the reports, Tamannaah felt she should have opted for a liquid diet at the beginning of her career. For the inquisitive, the Maestro actress drinks juice made from a fruit called Noni or Thogari. She is also regular with juices such as turmeric, amla juice, keera juice, almond milk and coconut water and so on. On the other hand, Tamannaah has been sharing some uber-cool photoshoots on her Instagram. She has been setting out fitness and outfit goals with every photoshoot. Recently, Tamannaah launched a book on Indian wellness, Back to the Roots. She co-authored the book alongside celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. Last year, Tamannaah had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her family too contracted the virus and it was a scary recovery experience for the Entertainment actress. She had opened up on battling the virus, its effects and the reactions of social media enthusiasts in an interview. The actress was flabbergasted by the comments on her posts while she was recovering. Tamannaah came back stronger than ever before. Meanwhile, the actress is quite busy on her professional front.

She has a web series with called Plan A Plan B which she is reportedly filming right now. She recently began working on F3 alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, , Mehreen Pirzaada to name a few. She has a Telugu romance drama film, Gurthunda Seethakalam alongside Satydev Kancharana, directed by Nagashekhar. It is said to be a remake of Love Mocktail.