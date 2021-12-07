After 4 years of their marriage, and called it quits. The two announced their separation in October and left ChaySam fans in a HUGE shock. Though the two never spoke up on their separation in public. However, the actress finally reacted to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally opened up on her separation from the actor in an interview with Filmfare. The actress is surprised by the strength she felt in the last couple of months leading to the separation and after it. Samantha said that she thought she was very weak. She felt that she would crumble and die after the split. Also Read - From Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: 5 most EXPENSIVE celeb weddings that ended up in divorce

The Kaatha Vaakula Rendu KAadhal actress has turned wiser and gave an example of how acceptance is the key to the first step in solving the problem. Samantha said that once you accept the problem in front of you, half the work is done. She added that if people don't accept their situations or fail to come to terms with them, then it becomes a never-ending battle. Samantha revealed that she was surprised by her own strength. Also Read - Pushpa: Trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer delayed due to THIS reason – deets inside

While talking about facing hardships in her personal life in the recent past Samantha said that she believed herself to be a weaker person at first. " thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong," the actress told Filmfare. She added that she feels very proud of the person that she has become as she was unaware of this side of her. Also Read - Trending South news today: Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a special request for the crew, Samatha Ruth Prabhu talks about trolling she faced post split with Naga Chaitanya and more

The actress also opened up on tasting success right after her first film's release. Since she belonged to a humble background, Samantha was overwhelmed and surprised by the reaction of the masses. People expected her to be happy that she had hit the jackpot in her first film itself, however, that was not the case with Samantha. She felt like she didn't deserve all the love after her first film's release. However, the Shaakuntalam actress soon learned to stop fighting it.