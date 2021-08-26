In a shocking turn of events, four years after the investigation, Tollywood celebrities have been summoned , , and more Tollywood celebrities in a 4-year-old drug case. Yes, you read that right. A report in India Today says that the Enforcement Directorate who is investigating a four-year-old drug-related case has been summoning some of the known celebrities. It is being said that ED is probing the money laundering angle of the 2017's case. And for the same, the Mayday actress Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by ED on 6th September. Virata Parvam actor Rana has been asked to make an appearance on 8th September. Krack actor has been summoned on 9th September. Whereas Liger director and producer has been summoned on 31st August. Charmme Kaur, who is also producing Liger, has also been summoned by the agency, the report states. Also Read - Liger: Pre-Climax scene of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer set to be a BLAST; this BIG star expected to be roped in for cameo

It is being said that the celebrities have been summoned as witnesses in the case. In July 2017, the Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad Excise And Prohibition Department launched an investigation against some Tollywood celebrities along with others. The SIT team has a list of about 62 suspects which also includes celebrities. As of yet, no charge sheet has been filed against any of the Tollywood celebrities. The report in India Today also said that the SIT team hasn't clarified the involvement of the celebrities.

As per the report, Rafael Alex Victor, a South African national was arrested by SIT in 2017 for allegedly supplying cocaine from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The SIT had reportedly collected hair and nail samples of 62 suspects including Tollywood celebs in 2017. Further development of the same is yet to be revealed by the officials.