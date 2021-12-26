is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the South entertainment industry. She is currently basking in the success of Shyam Singha Roy also starring Nani in the lead. This is her second collaboration with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi. Their chemistry in the supernatural thriller love story is winning hearts. Having ruled hearts Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Sai Pallavi is now also eyeing a Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. The Fidaa actress is all ready to set her foot in Bollywood as well. However, she has certain conditions and we couldn't agree more with it. The actress wants to do meaningful roles in the films and hence said that if the criteria fit the bill, she would grab the opportunity. Also Read - Sai Pallavi gets annoyed with interviewer for asking 'kissing' questions to Nani and Krithi Shetty during Shyam Singha Roy promotions

In a statement, the actress has said that she needs a perfect script and a perfect character that suits her. "I am ready to do a Bollywood film, but the script is very important. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me," she said, reports Tollywood.Net. Also Read - Trending South News Today: S.S. Rajamouli on board for Brahmastra's South versions, Allu Arjun's Pushpa breaks box office records on day 1 and more

Coming to her recent releases, Sai Pallavi was seen in two films in 2021. She was seen in Love Story with . The film received rave reviews and her chemistry with Naga Chaitanya has impressed the masses. And her latest release is Shyam Singha Roy, a reincarnation love story. Nani stars in a dual role in the film which has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, , , and more in key roles. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh become most tweeted-about South Indian actor and actress in 2021

The actress will be next seen in Virata Parvam with . The Telugu language period drama film also stars , , , , Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play other supporting roles. Sai Pallavi is known for her films such as , Fidaa, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran to name a few.