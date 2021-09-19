Naga Chaitanya REPLACES Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next? Read report

The movie business is ever so dynamic. Someone's loss is someone's gain. And this happens all across the globe in the filmy business. And one such news from the south movie business has surfaced now. It is being said that has replaced in a film. Several media reports have stated that Vijay who was supposed to be a part of the said film has lost out on the project. The film in question is a Shiva Nirvana directorial. For a long time now, reports stating that the Dear Comrade actor being in talks for a film with Shiva Nirvana had been doing the rounds. The film is said to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Later, speculations surfaced that Deverakonda was not keen about the subject of the film. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's how Naga Chaitanya came on board the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan film

Shiva Nirvana, who is basking in the success of Tuck Jagdish, had slammed the speculations saying that Vijay was very much a part of the movie. He added that the film will be going on floors by the end of the year. However, the latest reports state that Naga Chaitanya has replaced Vijay in the film. If reports are anything to go by, Naga Chaitanya is impressed with the narration. He has also given his nod, it seems. It is said that Chay and Shiva met to discuss the project too. An official announcement about the same can be expected anytime, reports state. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in shape and back on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan - view pics

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has grabbed headlines for alleged trouble in his paradise with . As he gears up for the release of Love Story co-starring , Chay has refused to feed gossip into the divorce rumours. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in World Famous Lover, is working on Liger, a pan-India project that also features . Liger is a directorial. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares what goes on the sets post pack-up in a hilarious BTS video – Watch