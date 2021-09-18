and starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film is a love story set in the 1970s. It has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and has been shot in the scenic locales of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. This is the first time that Prabhas is working with Pooja. The buzz around this movie is quite high. The teasers, posters ooze with their gorgeous chemistry which is an additional reason why the fans cannot wait for the film. However, it seems Prabhas is not happy with his leading lady. As per a report in Tollywood.net, the South Rebel star seems to have lost his respect for the actress. Also Read - Sakshi Excellence Awards: Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu bag Best Actor Awards for their impeccable performances in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi – Here’s the complete winners list

If the report is anything to go by, the actress's behaviour has brought her under the radar it seems. The report states that Pooja is not behaving very well with anyone on the sets. It seems Prabhas is very upset with Pooja because she is often late on the sets. The report states that he was taken aback by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress's lack of punctuality. Not only that the report also said that it happened quite often and hence Prabhas started to maintain a distance from her. It said that he even avoided talking to her. The report in Tollywood.net also stated that the makers were upset with the actress too and had to shoot a scene with the help of a duplicate/body double.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the Radha Krishna Kumar film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The period romance drama film is bankrolled by , Vamsi, Praseedha and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series.

Scheduled for a 14 January 2022 release, the audience will get to enjoy Radhe Shyam in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.