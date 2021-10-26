is one of the heartthrobs in the country. Currently said to be single, Vijay entered into the film world in 2011, however, he made his lead debut in 2016. In just a short span of time, the actor has won over the audience with his rowdy avatar. With films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Ye Mantram Vesave, Dear Comrade and more, Deverakonda's female fan-following grew. And now, we have come across a dope about his dating life. And the one to spill the beans about the NOTA actor's brother and also an actor, Anand Deverakonda. Yep, siblings do that, don't they? Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more: Check out the siblings of these famous South stars

Now, for the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda is producing Anand's Pushpaka Vimanam. And during one of the promotional interviews of the same, Anand got candid and revealed that Vijay was always popular amongst the ladies. He said, "Vijay had 30-40 girlfriends before he ventured into films." Whoa! Always a charmer, isn't he? But Vijay further added that he is not very comfortable in relationships. Whereas, Anand said that he tends to be more dependable in a relationship. Furthermore, they took a walk down memory lane wherein Vijay revealed that he would get into gang wars in college. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda reveals poster of brother Anand's next Pushpaka Vimanam; and his caption proves he is the perfect big brother

The two brothers also spoke about who was more studious between the two, and you would have guessed it by now. It was Anand. "Anand was always pampered in the house. He was a bright student as well. He used to score cent percent in every subject. I used to score around 85%," the Mahanati actor added. Also Read - Dorasaani trailer: A romantic tale depicting societal difference featuring Anand Deverakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar

Meanwhile, Anand's film Pushpaka Vimanam is releasing on 12 November. On the other hand, Vijay is working on Liger. He is expected to fly to the US to shoot with Mike Tyson who will be making his acting debut in the Hindi cinema with the directorial. The film also stars .