Keerthy Suresh's WHOPPING remuneration to play Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe will make your jaw drop

is currently basking in the success of Annaatthe. Directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar aka Siva, the action-drama film stars in the lead with Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, , , Soori, Meena, Khushbu, , Kulappulli Leela, and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Keerthy Suresh has been on a signing spree lately. With loads of films in her kitty, the actress is one of the busiest celebrities in the South industry. Talking about Keerhy Suresh's stint in Annaatthe, the gorgeous beauty played Rajinikanth's sister Meenakshi in the film. Annaatthe's story revolves around Keerthy's character. Now, reports are surfacing in the media, talking about the whopping fees that the actress got to play Rajinikanth's sister in Annaatthe. And the amount will leave you flabbergasted. Also Read - Annaatthe box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth starrer shows considerable drop on 1st Monday but still on course to be a hit

The Rang De actress reportedly got Rs 2 crore for the same. It's all just a conjecture in various portals but the huge amount that the Mahanati actress received has become the talk of the town. Well, Rs 2 crore is certainly a huge deal. Media portals have also claimed that this is the highest ever remuneration that the actress has got for a film, reports News18.com. Interestingly, Keerthy's mother Menaka had worked with Rajinikanth in 1981's Netrikkan. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's heartbreak; fans obsess over Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa look; Annaatthe crosses Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office and more

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has starrer Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. The film is locked for release on 1st April 2022. She has completed shooting for 's Good Luck Sakhi. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Saani Kaayidham. The actress also has starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. She is said to have a Malayalam film in her kitty too, called Vaashi. She is all set to play 's sister in Bhola Shankar. Recently, it was announced that she'll be playing the lead role in Nani's Dasara. Also Read - Eternals box office collection: Not just Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe, the latest Marvel superhero movie also witnesses a strong first weekend