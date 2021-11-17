is in a relationship with artist Santanu Hazarika for some time now. The two have been going strong for a while and setting relationship goals with their adorable chemistry, videos and pictures that the Krack actress shares on her Instagram handle quite often. Now, the actress has for the first time opened up on her dating life and relationships. She poured her heart out on ’s show The Love Laugh Live Show. While talking about how she met Santanu and their relationship, Shruti Haasan also revealed that she would hide her relationships in the past, but not anymore. Also Read - #19YearsForPrabhas: Fans give a hilarious twist to the trend; connect it with 'Single's Day' – view tweets

Revealing how she met Santana, the actress shared that he had done an art piece for one of their mutual friends. However, they hadn't met each other properly. She added, "I think we crossed paths a couple of times and we completely just walked past each other." The actress revealed that they later started talking to each other online. They found that they had a lot of common interests such as their love for art, Swedish metal band Meshuggah and graphic novels.

When Mandira asked whether she wanted to hide her relationship with Santanu, the actress said that she would do that often in the past. But she also felt that it was disrespectful for her partner. "I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, 'Oh my God, I am totally single' for the longest time. Because people were like 'you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available'. And one day I was like, 'For whom? For what?' I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out. We don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it."

When asked the Salaar actress what kinds of qualities did she looked in her partner, Shruti said revealed that she looked for compatibility. It did not mean that they should only have similar interests or likes dislikes. The actress added that he and she should be on the same page to avoid major clashes in their future in where finances, religious decisions, ways of life are concerned.