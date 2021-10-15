A couple of hours ago, Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna shared the first look poster of her upcoming next film, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The film stars Sharwanand opposite the Dear Comrade actress. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, Rashmika shared the first poster in which we see her in a saree smiling and sharing a moment with Sharwanand's character in the film. Though she is seen in a simple saree, Rashmika is glowing. And it can be seen in the picture. Sharwanand, too, looks quite charming as he blushes while chatting with Rashmika in the poster. "Happy Dussehra from #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu #AMJ @ImSharwanand @DirKishoreOffl @ThisIsDSP @sujithsarang @SLVCinemasOffl." She tweeted out. Check it out below: Also Read - Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand announces an exciting new addition to the team

Talking about the movie, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Tirumala Kishore. Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu went on floors last year and reports state that the filming, despite the pandemic and restrictions was a smooth process. This is the first time, Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand have been paired opposite each other. Their chemistry in the picture itself looks adorable.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu also known as AMJ is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The film is said to also feature Khushbu, , Urvashi, , , Sathya, , Gopa Raju, Benerjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, and RCM Raju in key roles.

On the work front, Rashmika has Mission Majnu in the pipeline which stars Sidharth Malhotra. It is said to be a spy thriller directed by Shantana Bagchi. She also has 's Goodbye also starring and . Here in South, Rashmika has Pushpa up for release. She plays Srivalli to 's Pushpa Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. It is said that she is also on a signing spree and script reading sessions for more Hindi projects.