and have been keeping their fans on tenterhooks. The rumours of their separation have upset ChaySam fans a lot. However, both Samantha and Chaitanya refuse to feed into gossip. There also have been rumours about them planning a baby together and whatnot. And amidst all of this, Samantha has been sharing a lot of posts in her Instagram stories. Sometimes, took a jibe at the media and other times, she let her thoughts and feelings flow through posts. And that's what the Majili actress has done again. She has shared yet another post on her gram in which she is seen talking about 'despair', 'love' and 'truth'. Samantha used the hashtag #MyMomSaid as she shared a picture-quote. The quote features a pregnant woman and read: "When I despair, I remember all through history the way of truth and love have always won There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it-- always." Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's excitement to enter the house is sky-high; watch out for her thumkas

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Main andar phaaad raha hoon tumlog bahar phaad do,' Pratik Sehajpal tells his fans as he is all set for his journey – watch

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours started when she changed her name on her social media handle from Samantha Akkineni to S. Moreover, them not attending parties together and other social media exchange has kept their fans wondering and worried about their future. Samantha was not seen attending Love Story's success bash or even the special dinner hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni for Chay's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star . Her absences from these events added to the woes of ChaySam fans. There were also rumours about Samantha moving to Mumbai. However, she shot them out of the park with a video stating that like hundreds of rumours before, the Mumbai migration rumour was baseless, too. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj and Anupamaa FINALLY show Rakhi her place; bring her down to her knees! Here's how

Currently, Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty.