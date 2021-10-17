After announcing her separation from a couple of days ago, has been grabbing headlines for the films that she has been signing on a spree. The actress already has a couple of films in her kitty which she wrapped up and some that she is currently filming for. It was recently announced that Samantha has signed a bilingual film with Dream Warrior Pictures. It is said that she has already signed more bilingual films. And now, fresh reports have surfaced that Samantha has put forth conditions before signing films. A report in Mirchi9.com states that Samantha has a special request to the makers.

It is said that she is not keen to shoot in Hyderabad and hence has asked the filmmakers to pick locations in Chennai if possible. However, if the necessity of shooting in Hyderabad arrives, it is said that the Majili actress has asked for the shoots to be carried indoors. Samantha is reluctant to shoot outdoor in Hyderabad. The report added that Sam has become very particular about this condition.

Meanwhile, Samantha has signed a film with duo Hari and Harish. The other Dream Warrior Pictures is said to be directed by Shantharuban. On the work front, she has Shaakuntalam, 's mythological drama with Dev Mohan. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Nayanthara and in key roles.

Of late, reports had surfaced stating that the and Nayanthara starrer Atlee's directorial was previously offered to Samantha. However, the actress had refused the same as she reportedly wanted to start a family with Naga Chaitanya. These are just conjectures that have surfaced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping herself busy with work. She was recently spotted at a vet clinic, her first appearance after announcing the split.