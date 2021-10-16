is immersing herself in work. The actress seems to be busy listening to scripts and locking the deals. A couple of days ago, reports surfaced stating that the Majili actress signed her first Bollywood film. While the announcement is awaited, Sam has now signed a film with Dream Warrior Picture's bilingual film. Currently called Production 30, the film will be directed by debutante director Shantharuban Gnanasekaran. Sam's film will release in both Telugu and Tamil language. The makers announced the project in a tweet a couple of hours ago. Check it out below: Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to FINALLY get married on this date?

Talking about her work front, Samantha currently has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. The directorial features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta to Sam's Shakuntala. The mythological drama also stars Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Gautami in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romance drama film by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also essentially features Nayanthara and . It is said that she has another Telugu biggie in her kitty. A Sridevi Movies film, currently known as Production 14 is reported to be in the pipeline too.

Samantha recently grabbed headlines when she made her first public appearance after announcing her split from . The actress was snapped at a vet clinic with her pet pooch, Haash. Pictures went viral on social media of Sam and her furry buddy. Meanwhile, she has been dealing with the rumours around her split from the Love Story and Laal Singh Chaddha actor in the boss lady manner. Samantha has been getting a lot of backlash after the split announcement. Rumours of Samantha not being ready to start a family, abortion, etc spread. The actress slammed the reports in a savage manner saying that she would keep rising despite all those who tried to bring her down.