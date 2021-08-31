has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. She recently grabbed headlines for changing the name on social media handles. It had led to rumours of trouble in paradise with . However, her birthday wish for Nagarjuna Akkineni helped fans breathe a sigh of relief. Talking about her work front, Samantha, who made her debut more than a decade ago, is now one of the most sought-after faces in the South industry. She is slowly expanding her professional base across the country. The actress recently appeared in Raj and DK's hit web series, The Family Man 2. Her character portrayal was appreciated but also was criticised by some of the southern communities. And now, Samantha Akkineni who recently wrapped her next, a mythological epic love story, Shaakuntalam has spoken about her dream role. And it's nothing like the roles she's done until now. Also Read - Amid reports around Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, fans celebrate actress' latest post

As per a report in Tollywood.net, Samantha wants to do roles in which her character fights back and not wait for someone to help her. She said though she loves fairy tales and believes in them, she wants to do roles that portray women in a stronger light. She confessed that she's a Disney fan and said that she got to live her dream of being a princess through Shaakuntalam. "I have always been a fan of Disney films. It’s been a long-cherished dream to play a princess like in Disney movies, and that I am happy to have finally realized her dream through Shaakuntalam. I still believe in fairy tales," the Ye Maaya Chesava actress said, quoted the portal. Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

Samantha added that she is yet to live her dream role and doesn't know when she'd be portraying the same. "I don’t want to play a character that shouts for help when in trouble, but I want to play a character that fights back. I don’t know when I will be fulfilling my dream" she added. Oh, this makes us want to see her back on screen right now! She was just amazing in The Family Man 2 and we cannot wait to see more of her in Bollywood now. What do you have to say about Samantha's dream role? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life. Also Read - Nayanthara-Prabhudheva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and 8 more South couples who have been in live-in relationships – view pics