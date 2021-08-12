is one of the most respected celebrities in the country right now. He started as a lanky young boy of 19 with Thulluvadho Ilamai. He got critical acclaim with his second film, Kaadhal Kondein, a romantic psychological thriller, in which he played the role of a mentally disturbed man who was physically abused in his childhood. The movie catapulted Dhanush into the league of biggies of the Tamil industry. However, did you know he was brutally trolled for being the hero? Yes, you read that right. Dhanush was insulted and trolled on the sets of Kaadhal Kondein by the people so much that he went to his car and cried out loud. He was just a boy of 20, to note. Also Read - The best of Sara Ali Khan's knock-knock jokes to give you a hearty laugh on the Atrangi Re actress' birthday

Dhanush, who is now one of the most successful celebrities in the South cinema had opened up about the same while talking to , and in WunderStars. He told them, "While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the sets laughed at me. They said, 'hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero' and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body shamed me."

Dhanush said that their comments and their insults raised a question in him as to why can't an auto driver be a hero. He closed the topic by adding that physical appearances do not matter if one is talented. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has Atrangi Re with and . He will make his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans, and others. He reportedly has Maaran in his kitty directed by Karthick Naren. He also has Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam which also stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna and to name a few.