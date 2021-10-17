It's time to walk you through the top trending South entertainment news today. A lot happened in the South industry today. Let's have a dekko at the newsmakers of 17 October 2021 here: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more

Samantha's conditions

If the latest reports are anything to go by, who is on a movies signing spree has been doing so with a condition to the producers. A report in Mirchi9.com stated that she is not ready to shoot outdoor in Hyderabad. And hence has been asking for the producers to look for locations in Chennai. Also Read - It’s official! Nani and Keerthy Suresh to reunite after Nenu Local for Dasara

Read the full report here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a signing spree BUT conditions apply? Read report Also Read - Annaatthe Teaser: Megastar Rajinikant's fierce personality and swag promises fireworks at the box office

Rashmika Mandanna tops Forbes' list

Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna has topped the Forbes' list of social media influencers. She reportedly beat the likes of , Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, , , , , , .

Sri Reddy comments on Samantha and her stylist' link-up

Sri Reddy who is known to make controversial statements had commented on Samantha's link-up rumours with her stylist Preetham Jukalker. She called Preetham gay and said that there can be nothing between the two. And unlike media reports, their bond can never be the reason for her split from .

Prabhas spotted in Mumbai

Salaar actor Prabhas is in Mumbai for the shoot of Om Raut's Adipurush. The actor was snapped in the city by the paparazzi. His pictures are going viral on social media as you read this. Recently, wrapped up the shoot of Adipurush. Check out Prabhas' viral pictures here:

Love Story gets an OTT release date

Naga Chaitanya and 's recently released film, Love Story is all set to drop on the OTT platform. The romance drama film got a tremendous response from the masses. And now is all set to stream on Aha from 22nd October 2021.

Birthday girl Keerthy's look

took to his social media handle to wish his leading lady of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on her birthday today. He shared an unseen picture of Keerthy from the sets. Check it out below: