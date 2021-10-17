Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's conditions to producers, Prabhas spotted at Adipurush shoot in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna tops most influential celebs’ list by Forbes and more

Prabhas snapped in Mumbai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's conditions for producers, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari release Paata plan and more. Let's have a dekko at the South newsmakers of 17 October 2021 here: