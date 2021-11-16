Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan and these beauties were replaced in films at the last moment?

Just like Bollywood, we have actresses in down south getting replaced at the last moment, which not only shock them but also their fans. While the latest reports of getting replaced in 's Indian 2 due to her alleged pregnancy have taken the internet by storm, we take you through the list of south beauties, who were surprisingly replaced in films. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal FINALLY opens up on pregnancy and embracing motherhood

Uppena

Yes, one of the first biggest hits of 2021, which made Krithi Shetty a national crush, was supposed to feature Manisha Raj as the leading lady. While she was seen in all the muhurat shots, Krithi Shetty replaced her at the last moment. Talking to a web portal, the director of the film Buchi Babu Sana revealed that despite giving an impressive audition, he thought Manisha was not the ideal fit for the role. The filmmaker consulted his mentor before taking the final call after watching the audition tape and photos of Krithi Shetty.

Acharya

The starrer, which is set to hit the screens in February 2022, was supposed to star as the female lead but she was later replaced by Kajal Aggarwal after the Raangi star had some disagreements with the makers.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

Even this movie was under Trisha's kitty until she was replaced by for anonymous reasons. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also features and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.

While Trisha has been replaced in two big films, she is expected to take the box office by storm with her upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is directed by and also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , , , and others. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I.