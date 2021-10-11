About 10 days ago, and announced their separation through a social media post. After months of speculations, they had finally announced the most dreadful news for the ChaySam shippers. However, their fans though devastated were supportive of their decision. Post-separation, there have been various reports concerning the reason for their split, alimony and more. It was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had refused to take alimony of Rs 200 crore. And now, the latest report states that Samantha will be keeping their old house. You read that right. Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya skip MAA elections for THIS reason?

As per a report in mirchi9.com, the luxurious apartment that the Majili actors had bought for themselves will be kept by Samantha. It is said that the Shaakuntalam actress is currently residing in the same apartment. The report further states that Naga Chaitanya has bought a new abode for himself in a plush locality of Hyderabad. He is expected to move there soon. In the meantime, their Jubilee Hills bungalow, which is currently under renovation will be housed by the Love Story actor soon. The Gachibowli house will be kept by Samantha. Chay is reportedly residing with his father, .

A couple of weeks ago when the duo hadn't announced their separation, it was speculated that Chaitanya had moved out of their apartment and had been living n a hotel. Samantha, too, was said to be staying away from home. It was also stated that the Oh! Baby actress is on a house-hunting spree in Mumbai.

It seems both Samantha and Chaitanya have moved on from each other already. While Sam is busy with her professional commitments, Chay, recently made an appearance at the pre-release event of Most Eligible Bachelor wherein he seemed in good spirits. In their separation post announcement, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had asked the media and fans to respect their privacy. However, Samantha had been at the receiving end for the end of their relationship. She promised to emerge stronger in her post, no matter how much people dragged her down.