After months of speculations around their relationship, it is now confirmed that and are parting ways. In an official statement on their social accounts, the couple has made their decision public. In an official statement, the couple have said, 'After much deliberation and thought, we have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.'

However, there were a lot of speculations around what really went wrong between the couple for things to take this ugly turn. With their official statement out now and the couple themselves confirming that all the rumours were true, there is now new whispers in the industry circle about the real reason behind the divorce. It is being said that while the couple were facing issues since they had some major disagreements while taking some key decisions about life. These decisions were pertaining to their course of life, where one was desperate to start a family, while the other partner wanted to focus on their career and push baby plans for the future.

This led to arguments between the two and even though their families intervened to iron things out, the two decided that there is no mending. Fans of ChaySam are having a difficult time to accept what has just happened. With the couple's fourth marriage anniversary just around the corner, this was the least expected news. Well, we hope the couple finds the strength to move on.