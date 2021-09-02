Gorgeous South Indian actress Laxmi Raai's pictures are going viral as you read this. The actress who has an interesting film lineup has grabbed headlines for her white bikini picture. Laxmi is seen soaking up the bright sun while her tresses flow in along the warm breeze. She has cool shades on and looks as though she is conducting a photoshoot. She is flaunting her toned body as she soaks up some vitamin D. Laxmi Raai captioned the post saying, "The moon only glows when kissed by the sun #sunshinegirl #beachlife #beachvibes #suntan #lovenature #sunglow." Check out her picture here: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput and more SHOCKING DEATHS from the television industry that left everyone devastated – view pics

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Laxmi Raai grabbed headlines for opening about suffering from clinical depression. The last year has been quite tough on everyone and for Laxmi too. The actress lost her father. In an interview in March, Laxmi opened up on her loss. "I don't have fond memories of 2020, and I can't even remember how the year passed. I realised the true challenges of life only after my dad's demise. I had no choice but to deal with it. Life put me in such a scenario where I began discovering who I am," the actress said while adding that she tried her best to save her father. It was then that she revealed that all the stress led to clinical depression. "The fact that I am the youngest child made it even more difficult for me to deal with the situation. I was there with my father till the end and served him to my fullest so that I don't have any regrets that I missed out on not doing something for him," Laxmi had said.

On the work front, Laxmi Raai has Jhansi I.P.S, an action drama film by P.V.S Guruprasad. The film also stars Srijit, to name a few. She has a supernatural horror-thriller fantasy film, Cinderella. The film is directed by Vinoo Venketesh and also stars Sakshi Agarwal, , Kalloori Vinoth. Reports also say that Raai has signed Karri Balaji's Anandha Bhairavi.