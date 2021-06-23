Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, KV Vijayendra Prasad wants Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in the mytho-magnum opus

Just a couple of days ago, there was a lot of noise when it was reported that has asked for a remuneration of Rs. 12 crore to star in the mythological magnum opus Sita – The Incarnation. However, soon other reports were stating that Kareena was, in fact, never approached for the film. Now, there's an interesting update on the same front. KV Vijayendra Prasad noted writer has revealed his choice of actress that he wants to play Sita. And it is none other than . For the unversed, there was a huge cry on social media wherein people slammed Bebo and took the Thalaivi actress' name as a better contender for the role of Sita. And now, the latest reports state that KV Vijayendra Prasad who is penning the script for Sita - The Incarnation has suggested the name of Kangana Ranaut for Sita's role. Another interesting quip is that it was Prasad himself who suggested the Gangster actress's name to Ek Nirajan for the role of in Thalaivi. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut wants the country’s name to be Bharat; Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey?

For the unversed, KV Vijayendra Prasad is also working on RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. He is the father of director SS Rajamouli and has penned the scripts for the Baahubali series, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika and even Thalaivi, helmed by AL Vijay.

Coming back to Sita – The Incarnation, the magnum opus is a directorial venture of Alaukik Desai and is a pan-India film. It will have a multi-language release, that is, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. KV Vijayendra Prasad is conceptualizing Ramayana from Sita's perspective. The film is said to be VFX-heavy. Dismissing the reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt being approached for Sita, Prasad had told Mid-Day, "I don't think any actor has been approached for Sita's role, to my knowledge. We have just started writing the script. Once done, we will search for a young actor to play the title role. The film will have considerable footage of a young Sita, showcasing her life before marriage to Ram."