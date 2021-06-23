Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, KV Vijayendra Prasad wants Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in the mytho-magnum opus

Earlier it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has demanded a huge fee for the role of Sita. But the script writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad has suggested Thalaivi actress Kangana Ranaut's name for the role Sita.