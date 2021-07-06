Puspha: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action thriller resumes shoot

's next Pushpa is one of the most anticipated South films in the country. The filming of the action thriller had been put on hold due to the pandemic and now, after months, the cast and crew have reportedly resumed the shoot. A couple of minutes ago, the official handle managing deets and updates about the movie revealed that the directorial resumes shooting today. This is definitely the most exciting news for all the Allu Arjun fans out there. Have a dekko at the tweet here: Also Read - From Arjun Reddy to Aravinda Sametha: THESE 10 hits were rejected by Stylish Star Allu Arjun

Fans are massively trending the latest development on Twitter by using the phrase 'Pushpa Shoot Resumes'. Indeed there is no limit to all the actor's fans' happiness today. Coming back to the action-thriller film, a couple of weeks ago, there were reports stating, that the director Sukumar is planning to release the film in two parts. It was earlier reported that during the pandemic induced lockdown, Sukumar revisited the script and felt that narrating the story in one go would be an impossible task. The director is known for giving attention to the finest details in the script and hence the decision to release it in two parts. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Further, the reports state that 90 per cent of Pushpa's filming has been done with. The other cast includes , Jagapathi Babu, , Dhananjay, , Vennele Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj to name a few. Fahadh makes his Telugu debut with Pushpa. Also Read - From Kajal Aggarwal to Allu Arjun: These 5 south celebs grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons

TTaking about the movie, Pushpa is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Ace musician has given the music for Pushpa. The first part is scheduled for the 13 August 2021 release whereas the second part is scheduled for a 2022 release.

