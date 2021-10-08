Actors and would have thought that speculations and rumours around their personal lives would end with their official announcement about their spilt. Little did they know that they would only increase and this time, cross of limits, questioning them morally as well, for failing in their ’perfect marriage’. Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya came out in the open about their decision to end their marriage, there have been many speculations around what went wrong between them. One of the rumours spreading like wildfire is about ‘the real reason’ behind the split and it is being said that it was Samantha’s closeness to her designer/stylist friend Preetham Jukalkar that caused a rift between the couple. Also Read - Actress and politician Madhavi Latha compares Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya separation with Nagarjuna-Lakshmi's divorce

Along with this, there have been speculations around the whopping alimony that Samantha has demanded from Chay. So basically, everyone is just blaming it all on Samantha for their marriage going downhill. However, Naga Chaitanya is coming across as someone who just got a raw deal out of this marriage.

And now, Samantha has posted a hard-hitting quote which seems to be her way of shutting down all who are spreading rumours, raising fingers at her and blaming her for the broken marriage. This morning, Samantha shared a quote in her Instagram stories that reads, "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals." The quote is attributed to author Farida D and comes across as Samantha's hinting at what really went wrong and that it is not right only taking her to be the one because of whom the marriage failed. The Family Man 2 actress' post is a harsh reminder how the society always raises fingers at women while men get out scot-free.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Samantha is on a project signing spree and has three films in her kitty already.