Sarpatta Parambarai is one of the most loved films of recent times. Right from the cast members to the technicians, everyone was lauded for their efforts in making the visual spectacle which was front lined by Arya. For those not in the know, set in the 1970s of Madras, Sarpatta Parambarai talks about Kabilan Munirathnam, a man who had been denied basic opportunities. How he faces his rival as he fights for his rights forms the crux of the story. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Arya for a little tête-à-tête on Sarpatta Parambarai and more. Sanskruti Sanlunkhe, our correspondent asked Arya his thoughts about one of the raging topics in Bollywood - Nepotism. Arya, belonging to a filmy background, has emerged as one of the most successful actors in the Kollywood industry. And his take on nepotism down in the South speaks volumes about his wisdom.

"You know, the struggle is different when you come from a filmy background. If you are a doctor and your parents are doctor, you'd want you kid to become a doctor. So, it's the same way in the film industry too. You'd want your kid to join the film industry and be a part of it as they are used to film-making. So, you want your legacy to carry on. So, it's very natural for people from the film industry. It is nothing debatable," Arya told BollywoodLife.com in an exclusive chat.

However, he was quick to add that being a part of the filmy family may have certain privileges, but the struggle is imminent. "You have to work hard, and you have to get people to like you. Maybe the opportunity that you get in terms of the first film, or the exposure would be different. It's just like if your parents are doctors or engineers, you have the access or they'll guide you how to study and what course to take, how you can be a doctor or a successful engineer, etc. So, it's the same thing. But [what matters is] what happens after that, what you showcase, what's your talent, how people like you and what kind of scripts you do, it all depends on the individual. There's no shortcut to that. See there is no shortcut to people liking you. I mean, people have to genuinely like you. You can't force someone to like you. Maybe the first push is easier which is okay, I guess."

Talking about the cast of Sarpatta Parambarai, the film also stars John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, , and Sanchana Natarajan. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai was released on Amazon Prime Videos in July.

