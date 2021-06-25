Shyam Singha Roy: Nani reduces his charges for the film and the reason will tug at your heart strings

Nani and the cast and crew are gearing up for the next schedule of Shyam Singha Roy. Touted to be a supernatural thriller, Shyam Singha Roy is penned by Janga Satyadev, Rahul Sankrityan has taken the director's chair. As per the latest news reports, the producers of the film suffered heavy losses as the set was damaged due to heavy rain. For the unversed, a set of the Kolkata Kali temple was built on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Due to the heavy rainfall, the set was damaged which incurred the loss of Rs 2 crore to the producers. And to help out the producers, Nani has taken a big step. The news of his gesture is spreading like a wildfire. Also Read - Raja Vikramarka First Look: Kartikeya Gummakonda's suave look will take you by surprise

Nani has decided to slash his remuneration to help his producers. Yes, you read that right. Reports are doing the rounds of the net that the actor has cut down his fees so that the producer doesn't have to face more trouble. Also, given the pandemic situation, the V actor understands how much it has affected everyone personally. So, given the circumstances, Nani has reduced his remuneration. Well, that's extremely kind of him, don't you think? He surely won our hearts again.

Talking about Shyam Singha Roy, the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is a reincarnation story. Shyam Singha Roy also stars , Krithi Shetty, , , , , , Rahul Ravindran to name a few. Sai Pallavi worked with Nani in Middle Class Abbayi before.

The other crew of Shyam Singha Roy has Mickey J Meyer handling the music, Sanu John Varghese, who is handling the cinematography and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli for the editing of the film. What do you think of the gesture of Nani? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.