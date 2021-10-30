Salaar heroine is one of the most popular actresses across the country. She is quite popular down in the South film industry. This year has been really good for Shruti Haasan. She was seen in Krack which starrer in the lead. It was a hit when it was released in theatres in January this year. After that, she was seen in Vakeel Saab with . The film received rave reviews too. Her next release was Laabam with . The actress also signed Prashanth Neel's Salaar opposite darling star . And if reports are to be believed, she is on a signing spree. The media is abuzz with reports claiming that Shruti Haasan has signed NBK107 starring helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Also Read - 8 times Salaar actress Shruti Haasan grabbed headlines for her shocking statements – view pics

And gossip mills are churning with a buzz that Shruti is one of the top contenders for the female lead opposite starrer chiru154. Yes, you read that right. It is said that the makers of Chiru154 are in talks with the actress for the film. And if she signs this film, it would be her two films back to back with the senior actors of the industry. A report in Mirchi99.com says that producers tend to offer more money than usual to the female leads when they sign a film opposite a senior actor. It could be the way the makers would be trying to pursue Shruti to sign the film. Is Shruti taking cautious steps to ensure she gets good projects opposite the leading senior actors?

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is said that Shruti has in the pipeline. The film is helmed by her father and stars , BJ Britt, , , to name a few. She is also said to have Vibha Singh's Rashna: The Ray of Light, a mystery thriller.