Dhanush charges double for project with Sekhar Kammula; Pan-India film being made on a WHOPPING budget – deets inside

took the South entertainment industry and everyone by surprise when it was announced that he has signed a film with Sekhar Kammula. The Karnan actor who made his debut with Tamil films had been trying to impress the Telugu audience with his dubbed films. And now, two decades down the line, Dhanush is all set to make his Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula's pan-India project. But wait till you hear the reported remuneration that the Asuran actor is charging for the same.

Now, since the film is a pan-India project it is being made on a massive budget. Yes, and you won't believe the budget. The Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula collaboration is being planned on a WHOPPING Rs 120 crore budget. And Dhanush will reportedly be charging Rs 50 crore for the project. As per a report in Telugucinema.com, the producers agreed on such a mammoth budget as it is a multi-lingual film. Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's collaboration will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages simultaneously.

For the unversed, Sekhar Kammula who had been known to make films on a relatively low budget has taken a big leap with this venture. Earlier, as per the reports, Kammula has worked on projects with Rs 20 to 25 crores. Furthermore, it is being said that a lot of big names are being considered and approached for Dhanush's Telugu debut.

The producers, Narayan Das Narang and Puskuru Rammohan Rao have taken all the factors into account and hence zeroed in upon the said budget. That's a major development. Well, there are even reports that ever since Dhanush has bagged his international project he has hiked up his fees. For the unversed, Dhanush would be working in The Gray Man alongside an ensemble cast that includes , Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and more. The Gray Man is an action-thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo known for helming Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's latest outing is Jagame Thandiram after his Karnan. He also has Atrangi Re with and .