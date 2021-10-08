and 's divorce has come as a huge shock for everyone who shipped them dearly. And there have been various reactions shared by celebrities about the same. For months, there were reports that all was not well between Chay and Sam. It was stated that they were living separately for some time. The reason for their split is not known but various speculations have surfaced as reports and social media. And now, actress and politician Madhavi Latha have commented on their divorce. The actress conducted an FB live session in which she asked her fans and followers to not target or blame Samantha for their separation, reports Tollywood.net. She asked them to refrain from commenting anything negative against Samantha saying that the Majili actress is a good-hearted person. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just marrying into one but two filmy families post marriage to Naga Chaitanya - here's how

Madhavi is of an opinion that since Samantha is a known figure in the entertainment industry and hence she is being targeted and facing all the flak. Comparing it with and Lakshmi Daggubati's divorce, Madhavi Latha said, "When divorced his first wife Lakshmi (Venkatesh sister), there was no outrage because she was not a famous actress like Samantha."

The actress-politician also warned people from slamming Samantha for her glamorous dressing sense, believing it to be one of the reasons why she was divorced. Madhavi said that Samantha is a very religious person. Talking about Samantha-Chay's divorce, the announcement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support." (sic).