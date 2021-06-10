Janhvi Kapoor in demand in Tollywood as many South production houses compete to launch her

is gearing up for her next films in Bollywood as of now. The young actress made her film debut with 2018's alongside . The actress since appeared in movies such as Gunjan Saxena, Roohi and an anthology series called Ghost Stories. And she has a lot of projects in her kitty already but more about that later. Let's talk about the latest gossip that's been spreading in the entertainment industry. Media reports state that Janhvi Kapoor is now eyeing to make a Tollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. While her father, , himself is one of the reputed film producers in the industry, several production houses who want to cast Janhvi Kapoor in their films. Uh-huh, late veteran actress 's eldest daughter is quite in demand. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Juhi Chawla-Delhi HC 5G hearing disrupted, Kareena Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding, Govinda on KRK vs. Salman Khan

If reports are to be believed, leading production houses as namely Haarika Haasine Creations, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sri Venkateswara Creations are eager to cast Janhvi in their films. Reportedly, they are competing against each other for the same.

As per a report in Telugucinema.com, veteran producer Ashwini Dutt wanted to introduce Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu films. He reported wanted to cast the Dhadak actress in the sequel of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari. However, the film did not take off. If reports are to be believed, Haarika Haasine Creations are busy with and Trivikram's next. The production house wants Janhvi to be the lead heroine in the film. On the other hand, Dil Raju who is working on his next under Sri Venkateswara Creations, starring and directed by Shankar is also considering Janhvi. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers are planning to rope in Janhvi for a biggie that will be launched next year.

Meanwhile, on the other work, Janhvi Kapoor has and Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.