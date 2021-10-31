and make for one of the most amazing on-screen couples in the entertainment industry. The two have featured in a number of films together and their sizzling chemistry was the highlight of each of the films. Now, rumour mills are abuzz with the gossip that the two of them are dating each other. However, the duo Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have kept a stoic stance that they are 'just friends' and nothing more. And now, reports have surfaced stating that the actor once stopped Anushka Shetty from getting married. Uh-huh, you read that right. Also Read - 5 MOST SHOCKING rumoured affairs of the biggest stars from the South film industry – view pics

It is said that it happened during the filming of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series. Now, it is a known fact that Prabhas had dedicated about 5 years of his career and life, to the making of the Baahubali franchise. And while filming of the same, reportedly, Anushka Shetty's wedding preparations were in the full swing too. However, it said that Prabhas reached out to Anushka and expressed that he didn't want her to get married at that time. He tried to convince her to focus on the making of Baahubali. And ever since the rumours of relationships went viral like crazy! Prabhas and Anushka have never spoken about the same much other than the fact that they have been friends. Talking about the Baahubali franchise, the film had two parts, the beginning and the conclusion part. Both films were a humungous hit amongst the masses. Also Read - Prabhas Birthday Special: From Anushka Shetty to Allu Arjun – check out the list of Radhe Shyam star’s best friends

In the other news, Anushka Shetty had called Prabhas her 3 AM friend. Reports had also surfaced that she happily picked Prabhas's friendship over her acting career. Now, isn't that sweet? Their spottings on events together always send their fans into a tizzy. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Salaar actor and Anushka Shetty are shipped heavily in the country, more than real life Bollywood couples. Also Read - Amid separation with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes the most popular Telugu actress on social media; beats Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and others