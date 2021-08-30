Amid reports around Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, fans celebrate actress' latest post

About four years ago, on 7 October 2017, and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. It was a very grand affair and saw all big stars and celebrities from the South industry dropping by to wish the gorgeous couple as they embarked on their new journey. Recently, Samantha changed her name from 'Samantha Akkineni' to 'S' on her social accounts. And it led to fans wondering whether her relationship with Naga Chaitanya has a rock bottom. It is indeed a huge shock for the masses who love ChaySam a lot. Moreover, Samantha refused to comment anything about the rumours that were floating around about her divorce from Chaitanya Akkineni. But fans are heaving a sigh of relief as Samantha has penned a heartfelt tweet for her superstar father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni. On the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday yesterday, the actress took to her Twitter handle and posted a birthday wish for him. "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama," she tweeted out. Check out her birthday wish for Wild Dog actor here: Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama?☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Seeing her tweet ChaySam fans are rejoicing. One of the Twitter users replied to The Family Man 2 actress, saying, "Thank you Thank you, u don't know how much I'm happy now. Thank u love u sam." Another fan replied, "Thank you sam .. you made us all happy .. Though we all know it was a rumor we were all worried.. but we are really happy now .. #chaysam Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna sir.." Check out the tweets here:

Thank you Thank you, u don't know how much I'm happy now. Thank u love u sam. Happy tears ???❤???❤ — 2S (@Sss01455838) August 29, 2021

Thank you sam ❤.. you made us all happy .. Though we all know it was a rumor we were all worried.. but we are really happy now .. #chaysam ❤

Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna sir.. — Kanishka Santhi (@ChengappaSanthi) August 29, 2021

I pray/hope everything thing is fine and strong. disturbed by rumours lately. God bless you all — Phani ???? (@asuraPhani) August 29, 2021

See how happy the whole industry is this is how people love ChaySam .stay together happily — Sam❤papa (@Samanthaworld3) August 29, 2021

Never realized up until know that I'm effected this much about u sam . U r family sam . U r ?❤ — 2S (@Sss01455838) August 29, 2021

Very nice tweet from ur side ? ? at this situational time,Slippershot to GA media streetdog rumors fled away,Many many thanks thalli — Nandakishore (@Myvitalsignnag) August 29, 2021

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekar. The film also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, and more. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside , Nayanthara to name a few.