and along with the crew of Liger are currently in the US. They will be shooting for the pan-India film directed . The director is also producing the film alongside Charmme Kaur and 's Dharma Productions. Team Liger in is the US to shoot alongside Mike Tyson, who will be featuring in a Bollywood movie for the first time ever. Vijay and Ananya finally got to meet the boxing legend in person recently and the two couldn't help but share their excitement on their respective social media handles.

Ananya shared a goofy picture of herself with Tyson. In the picture, we can see Mike scarring Ananya seems fearful. "We're clearly getting along really well @miketyson #LIGER @thedeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @shubhamgosalia," she captioned the post.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, shared an interesting photo. It features half profiles of himself and Mike Tyson, hinting at the theme of the movie, Liger, which is a cross-breed of Lion and Tiger. This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special... #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson," he captioned the post.

The Arjun Reddy actor also shared a group picture of team Liger which includes himself, Charmme, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya posing with Mike Tyson. He described the moment as magic. Check out his tweet below:

Mike Tyson's humble personality has bowled over Jagannadh, Deverakonda and the entire team of Liger. When Tyson revealed that he loves Indian food, a special Indian lunch was organized for Mike, his wife Kiki and his team. And not just that it is said that Tyson had Garlic Naan, Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Fish Tikka Masala and Goat Biryani in the lunch. He specially asked for Aloo Gobi, Palak Paneer, Samosa and Kebabs. The whole team was surprised to see his love and affection for Indian food. Tyson was delighted with the hospitality as well.