starrer Thalaivii is getting a lot of appreciation and adulation from everyone. The AL Vijay directorial was a biopic of late veteran actress and politician, . A lot of celebrities from the South film industry and Bollywood have praised Kangana and the film. And joining them is none other than the Thalaivar Rajnikanth. Thalaivii has received a special heartwarming compliment from the Annaatthe actor. Also Read - Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours, these separations in the South film industry shocked everyone

A special screening of Thalaivii At a special was held for superstar Rajnikanth. And after he watched the film, he was mighty impressed by the articulate handling of the subject as well as the brilliant execution. According to a source, "Rajni sir loved the film and called Vijay sir, personally congratulating him to pull off such a difficult film. He said it's a very tough film to make given the representation of such eminent personalities like MGR and Jayalalithaa, who have been public figures in both their, cinematic as well as political, journeys and yet, it was beautifully handled." Also Read - From Sonia Aggarwal and Selvaraghavan to AL Vijay and Amala Paul: 5 Tamil actresses who tied the knot with their directors

Back when the posters, teaser and trailer of Thalaivii had dropped, it created a huge buzz. Everyone heaped the cast and crew of Thalaivii with love and praise. And now, as the biographical drama has hit the theatres worldwide, accolades have been showered from all quarters. Also Read - Thalaivi: Did you know Kangana Ranaut first got REJECTED by director AL Vijay? Here's why

For the unversed, Thalaivii narrates the struggle of a 16-year-old debutante in the Tamil cinema to the rise of a Superstar and also depicts the advent of Jayalalithaa's political career to her revolutionary accomplishments changing the face of Tamil Nadu Politics.

Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars as MGR. The film is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.