Legendary Malayalam screenwriter and director Dennis Joseph passes away due to COVID-19

We have come across yet another sad news. Legendary Malayalam screenwriter Dennis Joseph has passed away. He reportedly passed away this evening. Denis Joseph had been admitted to a hospital and he suffered a heart attack this evening and breathed his last. Dennis Joseph has extensively worked in the Malayalam cinema having written amazing scripts and directed a few films in the 1980s and 1990s. He started working as a sub-editor for a magazine before turning to scrip-writing in 1985 with Eeran Sandhya followed by Nirakkoottu that starred , Urvashi, Lizzy and Sumalatha in the lead. The film was a massive success post which Joseph went on to write several films. One of his biggest hits being New Delhi starred Mammootty, Sumalatha, , Urvashi, B. Thiagarajan, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Mohan Jose, Devan, and Jagannatha Varma.

It is being said that his screenwriting played a pivotal role in establishing Mammootty as an actor and a legendary superstar in the industry. The films include names such as Nirakkoottu, Shyama, Nyayavidhi, Veendum, Thanthram to name a few. His directorial debut was Manu Uncle that starred Mammootty, M. G. Soman, Prathapachandran, Lissy, and B. Thyagarajan in key roles. Superstar had a cameo in the film too. Manu Uncle won the National Award for Best Film that year. Talking about Mohanlal and Dennis Joseph's collaboration, they worked together in films such as Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Rajavinte Makan and Gandharvam.

As per the reports, Dennis Joseph had been working on a comeback called Powerstar. His last work was back in 2013's Geethanjali which was a horror film by starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Nishan, , Swapna Menon, Siddique, Madhu, Innocent, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar. Noted industry expert Sreedhar Pillai took to his Twitter handle and revealed the same. His tweet read, "Top Malayalam script writer of 80&90’s director #DennisJoseph passes away in Kottayam following a heart failure. He had written scripts 4 @mammukka super hits - #NewDelhi, #NairSaab, #Number20Mail, #Nirakoodu, with @mohanlal #RajavinteMagan, #ManuUncle & 45 other films #RIPDennis."

For me 2 of the best #DennisJoseph scripts and hero characterisation was #GK of #NewDelhi played superbly by @mammukka and #VincentGomes of #RajavinteMagan done so stylishly by @Mohanlal. Both these films released in late 80’s and went a long way in making them superstars. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 10, 2021

Rest in peace.