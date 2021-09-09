Raashi Khanna is currently at the peak of her career. The gorgeous lady is gradually climbing the ladder of success and has quite a few films in her kitty. She is currently said to have Thank You along with in the pipeline. She is also said to have Pakka Commercial to work on. Certainly, she has a busy schedule ahead. So is wedding on her mind? Well, we don't know about that but we sure know how she wants her future husband to be. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sonia Rathee's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, Alvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist 5 and more

During a recent conversation with the press, Raashi described her future husband. She shared that she is fine if her husband is not good looking but he has to be spiritual in nature. Raashi stated that she believes in God and wants her husband also to share the same belief. She was quoted saying, "Even if my husband is not so good-looking, I am ok with it. But he should be a spiritual person, much like me. I believe in the god and am a very spiritual person. I want my husband to be a spiritual person as well."

Well, all those who wish to marry her, make sure that you meet this expectation of her. Or else, it will be a waste of time.

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that Raashi Khanna will also be sharing the screen space with in his next project. She also has web series Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness in which she will be sharing the screen space with . Raashi definitely has her hands full!