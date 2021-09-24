Just a day after its release on Amazon Prime Video on September 23, 's film Sunny has leaked online in Full HD version for free download on piracy sites. The film is a Malayalam language film with Jayasurya in a key role and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film has been getting mixed reactions from fans as well as critics. The story revolves around something very familiar to all of us since the pandemic hit us. Sunny is about Jayasurya's character who reached Dubai from Kerala using illegal channels, amidst the pandemic. The film shows him as a musician who has failed to achieve much in his personal or professional life. Also Read - Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

Sadly, the film Sunny has been leaked online and is freely available to be downloaded or streamed online of multiple torrent and piracy sites. This only goes on to show how a large part of the audience is keen to watch new releases on these piracy sites and not on authorized streaming platforms. This has been making sites like Tamilrockers, Pagalworld, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more to ensure that every new series or movie is available on their platform just hours after release.

Sunny is not the only film that has fallen prey to piracy. A lot of new releases including 's Thalaivii, 's Bell Bottom, Money Heist and many more have been made available for free viewing and download in full HD version. We would advise audience to not resort to these means to watch content but only stream these on authorized OTT platforms.

Coming back to Sunny, it will hit home with its familiar tale of loneliness and frustration during the pandemic. Apart from Jayasurya, it also stars , Sshivada, Siddique, amongst others.